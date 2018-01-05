YANA effort rescues elderly woman from dangerous tumble

A Paradise Valley resident was rescued from a crippling fall in her home thanks to the town’s You Are Not Alone program.
At about 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, Paradise Valley Police Cpl. John Fisk responded to a welfare check on a YANA member. The YANA program is designed to promote independent living for residents who may be living alone within the Town of Paradise Valley.
Residents who are a part of the program receive a daily automated phone call that requests them to click a button to signifying they are safe and well for that day. Unanswered phone calls are forwarded to the police department to conduct a wellness call.
Upon Cpl. Fisk’s arrival at the home, he was met with negative results attempting to contact the YANA member, and requested a second unit to check inside the residence, police officials say.
Sgt. Don Blume responded to the scene where officers found the YANA member who had fallen and was unable to call for help. The resident was conscious and well, police said.
The YANA member stated she had fallen down, and was on the ground for a few hours. She was not worried because she knew the police would be coming to check on her, she told police.
Sgt. Blume stated her phone was within feet, and was just out of reach. Officers requested paramedics evaluate the YANA member who declined medical treatment and did not suffer any serious injuries.
The YANA program was started in the Town of Paradise Valley in January 2017. Police rescued a Paradise Valley woman from a life-threatening fall through the program in September 2017.
The Paradise Valley Police Department is now accepting new YANA members and donations to expand the program, and upgrade the equipment used.
For interested residents, contact Community Resource Officer Kevin Albert at KAlbert@ParadiseValleyAZ.gov, or 480-348-3597; or Patrol Officer Steven McGhee at smcghee@ParadiseValleyAZ.gov.