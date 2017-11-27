Two Paradise Valley residential burglaries occur within close proximity

A pair of residential burglaries occurred about 180 minutes apart Saturday, Nov. 25 and within a half of a mile of each other in the Town of Paradise Valley.
The first happened at the 8300 block of North Mockingbird Lane as police responded to an alarm at approximately 6:50 p.m., according to a police report. The second occurred on the 4900 block of East Desert Jewel Drive with police responding at about 9:20 p.m., a second police report states.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene of the first burglary, they found signs of forced entry on the rear door of the residence. Police say they are unsure what valuables, if any, were taken.
There was an active, installed alarm system that may have led to the scaring off of the suspect or suspects, according to a police report.
In the second burglary, police said they found signs of entry on an unsecured rear window. The police reports states valuables taken were costume jewelry valued at about $450.
Police say the installed alarm system was not active at the time.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is following up on these crimes.
Police are also encouraging local residents to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410, or 911 for emergencies, if they have any information regarding these burglaries or if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood.