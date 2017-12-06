PV police find stolen firearm, marijuana during traffic stop

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the Town of Paradise Valley for possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm, among other charges, following a traffic stop for speeding, police officials say.
At about 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 the Paradise Valley Police Department observed a white-in-color truck commit a traffic violation in the 4400 block of east Lincoln Drive. The traffic violation was speeding, according to Paradise Valley Police Department Corporal Robert Clement, who noted the driver was driving 49 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.
The department was conducting its Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety — also known as DDACTS — which was implemented earlier this year. The program essentially creates a more visible police presence in what has been identified as the town’s “hot spot.”
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and upon contacting the driver, police officers could smell marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle, according to a police report. Upon further investigation, a stolen firearm was located in the vehicle and the driver found to be a prohibited possessor, police say.
The driver, Bertha Avila, 23, was also found to be in possession of marijuana and was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, misconduct-involving weapons, a prohibited possessor and possession of a stolen firearm.