MCSO arrests suspected drug dealers; seizes drugs, cash, guns

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after receiving information about a suspect selling large quantities of heroin on the streets of Phoenix, MCSO officials say.

The information directed detectives with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to two apartments in the north Phoenix area where search warrants were served, according to a press release.

Inside, detectives found narcotics and a large amount of cash as well as other evidence of drug sales, the press release stated.

The suspects who lived in the apartments were both arrested while in their vehicles, where additional drugs were located, police say.

The suspects are 32-year-old Eden Camacho-Montoya and 42-year-old Felizardo Castro-Lopez.

The investigation was conducted with the help of the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Phoenix Police Department.

Both suspects were booked in to the Fourth Avenue Jail, for several felony charges including: narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy and possession of weapons in a drug offense.

MCSO says their seizure included: