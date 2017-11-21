Man arrested for burglarizing Paradise Valley home

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking-in to a Paradise Valley home, police officials say.
On Oct. 21, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to the report of a residential burglary in the 6700 block of Ocotillo Road.
The residents were home at the time and scared off the suspects during their commission of the crime, according to police officials.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s criminal investigations unit followed up on the investigation, and on Nov. 21 officers arrested Christopher J. Maser in connection with the burglary.
Maser was booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail pending charges for burglary in the 2nd degree and theft.
Police officials remind residents not to hesitate to call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood.