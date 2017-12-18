Group of 3 break-in to Paradise Valley home, police say

On Saturday, Dec. 16, at approximately 7:53 p.m., the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to the 7200 block of north Mummy Mountain Road after the reporting party advised of three unknown subjects running from the interior of their residence.
Entry was made through a window at rear of residence using a rock. The alarm was under repair at the time of crime, according to a police report.
The suspects appear to have been interrupted by the homeowner before they could remove any valuables from the residence, police say.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.