Grand theft auto in Paradise Valley alerts police

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 4600 block of E. Pebble Ridge Road about half-past noon Friday, Feb. 9.
Upon arrival, officers determined that a white 2006 Lexus LS430 4door passenger car bearing AZ/AXW8961 was taken today between the hours of 0730 and noon.
There was no forced entry it is believed a spare key may have been in the vehicle.
If you have any information about this incident or any other crimes in Paradise Valley please call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.