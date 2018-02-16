Grand theft auto in Paradise Valley alerts police

Feb 16th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 4600 block of E. Pebble Ridge Road about half-past noon Friday, Feb. 9.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a white 2006 Lexus LS430 4door passenger car bearing AZ/AXW8961 was taken today between the hours of 0730 and noon.

There was no forced entry it is believed a spare key may have been in the vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident or any other crimes in Paradise Valley please call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie