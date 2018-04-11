Barrow Beyond ‘Genius Bar’ raises $75,000 for Barrow Neurological Institute

More than 150 Barrow Beyond members and guests mixed and mingled with leading Barrow doctors during the inaugural Barrow Genius Bar held last month at the Paradise Valley home of Alexis and Bonsal Glascock.
The event raised more than $75,000 in support of research and innovation at Barrow Neurological Institute. During the Barrow Genius Bar, eight of Barrow’s world-class doctors – the “Geniuses” – shared knowledge and insight about their specialty with guests in a speed-dating format. Members were seated at tables, and doctors spent 10 minutes at each table, giving a brief overview of their specialty before answering questions on topics that included neurosurgery, Alzheimer’s disease, concussion and migraine.
Participating doctors included Barrow President and CEO Dr. Michael Lawton, Dr. Michael Bohl, Dr. Anna Burke, Dr. Javier Cárdenas, Dr. Kerry Knievel, Dr. Kris Smith, Dr. Kevin Yuen and Dr. Glynnis Zieman.
Special guest DJ Humphries from the Arizona Cardinals joined in the discussion pertaining to concussion and professional athletes.
Barrow Beyond is an exclusive group of individuals and couples who support the mission of Barrow Neurological Institute through philanthropy, leadership and service.
All funds raised will be directed toward a research project or clinical program voted on by members. Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funding for patient care, medical education and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute.
For more information about Barrow Beyond membership, visit SupportBarrow.org/BarrowBeyond.