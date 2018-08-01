Why there is so much support for one mayoral candidate

We are writing today to tell you more about our respected friend and colleague, Jerry Bien-Willner, who will serve as the next Mayor of our Town, and why we’re so excited to work with Jerry as the Mayor moving forward!

When Jerry announced his intentions to run for Mayor, we were thrilled to offer our support right away. Jerry’s simply the right person for the job.

First, Jerry loves our Town. He grew up in Arizona, and chose to start his family in Paradise Valley — where he and his wife, their children, and their dog can take safe, quiet walks, run into friendly neighbors, and even feed the camel that lives down the street! On a personal level, his value of interpersonal relationships and his love and respect for his family is clear to us.

Whether sharing stories of coaching his son’s soccer team, or playing guitar during family sing-alongs, Jerry always lights up when telling us about his wife and children. Jerry is a reliable, hard-working, genuine, and friendly person, who warmly welcomed us both to the Council.

As a professional, Jerry has earned great success as an attorney and entrepreneur, and also has built an extensive record of positive and impactful public service to our Town. Throughout Jerry’s service to the Town, he has earned a reputation as strong leader, skillful problem solver, effective advocate and communicator, a team player, and a straight shooter.

Jerry is an honest, intelligent, tenacious, and thoughtful public servant who listens to all sides of an issue, works collaboratively with his colleagues, residents, and interested parties, and finds solutions that are in the best interests of our residents.

We were not surprised when Jerry was unanimously selected to serve as Vice Mayor by the Council last term, nor is it surprising that he has received such strong and broad support from community leaders and other residents to serve as our next Mayor. We may not agree with him 100 percent of the time on the issues, but we never question his values, or his commitment to our Town, and our quality of life. And, he works to build consensus and understand all viewpoints.

The next Council will inherit some tough issues and new challenges, including working on the selection of a new Town Manager over the next few months and working to improve cell phone coverage in the Town. We know we can count on Jerry’s leadership moving forward, and we know the citizens of our community can as well.

If you haven’t had an opportunity to meet Jerry Bien-Willner, we encourage you to come by a Town Council meeting, attend a candidate forum this summer, or reach out to him directly — you can e-mail him at jerry@jerryformayor.com. We thank you for your support of our efforts on the Town Council, and encourage you to stay involved and engaged as our Town’s new leadership takes office!

Editor’s Note: Julie Pace and Scott Moore are Paradise Valley Town Council members.