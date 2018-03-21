Why the Town of Paradise Valley cannot afford to ‘ride it out’

Many of you have been seeing the colorful rental bikes being left all over our streets, sidewalks and even at times in the front yards of our residents.
A bicycle-sharing system, or bike-share program, that we all have been experiencing of late is nothing new to the United States but it is a new experience for our local community.
Basically, it’s a rental bike program made available for shared use to individuals on a very short-term basis for a price.
Docking bike-share programs allow people to borrow a bike from point A and return it at point B.
A dockless system, which is what we see in Scottsdale, is a program that allow people to hop on any available company bicycle and ride it to whatever destination they desire and then just get off and leave it in place.
This is what caught my attention and why I immediately brought it to the town council’s attention. I saw first-hand how this is going to translate into many new challenges for our residents and affect the unique character of Paradise Valley.
I want to thank many of you who have written to me with the same concerns.
What we can’t prevent without the cooperative help of surrounding municipalities and the bike-share companies is these bikes migrating into our town and being left anywhere the rider desires. But what we can do is make sure our streets and sidewalks remain safe and free from these migrating bikes. To do that what I proposed to the council was we continue to impound any bike left abandoned but charge an administrative fee for the costs incurred.
Those costs would include reimbursement for the work of our police department and public works do in order to pick them up, transport them to our public works impound lot and the for the storage needed to house them.
These costs should not become a town responsibility but at the same time we certainly need to keep our sidewalks and streets safe and put some urgency into the ride-share companies to help find a solution to this already established dockless program going on in Scottsdale and bleeding over into our community.
It will be up to our residents and the cooperative effort of our council and staff to work through appropriate responses to this new and evolving way to rent bicycles.
Ride-share bicycles have seen some favored response by our local resort managers so solutions that eliminate bikes being left in on our streets and sidewalks is crucial.
Editor’s note: Mr Moore is a member of Paradise Valley Town Council