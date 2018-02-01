We hear you: compromise offered for Paradise Valley single-hauler pursuit

We have supported single-hauler garbage collection reform for all of its clear benefits to our community.
It reduces truck traffic, reduces noise and air pollution, and reduces wear-and-tear on our streets. Town staff has done a commendable job recommending the single-hauler solution to town council and we appreciate the effort that all town council members and others have dedicated to this topic.
Also, we have always respected those who say we should not move to such a reform because it would eliminate competition and choice. And, last week at the Town Hall Community Conversation we heard loud and clear from those opposed that the issue was indeed competition and choice.
But we remain convinced the status quo for garbage collection in the Town of Paradise Valley is not good enough.
That is why we will propose an alternate policy choice to the town council for consideration and debate during the Feb. 8 town council study session and regular meeting. We will propose the town council reconsider its previous vote on the subject, and instead ask Town Manager Kevin Burke to reject all current proposals, and initiate a new process that will result in the award of licenses to two service providers within the town.
We will propose a selection committee including residents be formed to rank proposals from a new competitive procurement process with the two highest-ranked service providers selected, awarded licenses, and then allowed to set their own prices directly with residents.
This compromise opportunity will achieve the majority of what both sides have been advocating for: a significant reduction in impacts to our community from garbage collection, and an open market for residents that allows for continued competition and choice.
It also typifies the way most important decisions have been made here in the town during our terms in office. We discuss and debate and conduct our business in a transparent forum. We invite community input and seek feedback throughout.
We diligently yet with great care and consideration reach compromise policy decisions that serve the interests of all residents. We hope the same will be accomplished here.
Editor’s note: Mr. Collins serves as mayor of the Town of Paradise Valley while Mr. Sherf serves as a member of Paradise Valley Town Council