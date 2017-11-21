Town Triangle: thank you Paradise Valley for a job nearly done

Over the years there have been some complicated real estate parcels in our town.
Mountain Shadows. The new Ritz-Carlton site. Montelucia. Even The Hermosa Inn. And, there have been some vigorous debates over schools and subdivisions too.
But few have confounded as much as a small parcel out on Scottsdale Road, just north of Cheney Drive.
There a triangle-shaped parcel has been the target of numerous commercial development proposals including a very unpopular one for an assisted living facility.
The property lies just north of the six dozen homeowners in Cheney Estates, keeping the community on edge over the years for what may come next.
And, few are impacted as much as one of us (Edmunds) as he lives immediately south of the site.
That’s why both of us are proud to have brought forward a solution toward an excellent resolution. In short, we are acquiring the “town triangle” and adding acreage just next to it in order to put eight homes on 9.6 acres. It lies adjacent to the Padre Golf Course at Camelback country club. No commercial development. No charter schools. Just a handful of one-story homes.
The plan has received widespread praise from the Cheney Estates HOA, former Town Councilwoman Mary Hamway, who lives in close proximity, the Paradise Valley Planning Commission and, on Nov. 16th, a unanimous Paradise Valley Town Council.
We just wanted to take a moment to say, “thank you” to all for the input, improvements and, ultimately the endorsement. It’s been quite a journey and sometimes we ask ourselves why take so much time and effort for a pretty small parcel. Well, it’s because we’ve lived here too, for decades.
There’s no doubt you always try a little harder, and a little more in your hometown.
Additional steps remain before we start building but there’s little doubt we are all closer than we have ever been to channeling a positive result for a perplexing Paradise Valley property.
Editor’s note: Both Mr. Edmunds and Mr. Cullum are residents of the Town of Paradise Valley