Tour the Town: my five favorite pieces of Paradise Valley art

When I’m talking with a cell center representative at some far-away location giving them my address, occasionally the rep will ask, “Is it really Paradise?”

My Midwestern-self will fill with self-consciousness as I meekly say, “Well, yes, actually, it is.”

When people ask why Paradise Valley is special, it hard to name just one reason.

For me, it’s a combination of things, including the abundance of private art our neighbors generously share with us. As I continue to walk every mile of the town, I’ve discovered many pieces and wanted to share five of my favorites:

1. The life-size horse made of reclaimed metal parts that keeps watch on Tatum as you head north after McDonald. As I walk around that bend and head up to Lincoln, I love to stop and look at him up close. I see something new each time. He’s fabulous.

2. A yard full of contemporary sculptures nearby. They sit on a quiet street and are beautifully incorporated in the landscape waiting to be discovered.

3. A simple, industrial sculpture made of porcelain insulators from power lines on Lincoln Drive. Made by Jeff Johnson, a public works employee, it rests in the shaded picnic area next to the Town Hall.

4. A simple, stunning rusted metal totem with carved images that graces a driveway entrance on the east side of the north end of Palo Cristi. So simple. So beautiful.

5. The big bucking bronco on the east side of Mockingbird at Cheney. He looks different from every angle and reminds me of our Arizona heritage.

Thank you to our neighbors who have invested in our town’s beauty. Your contribution helps keep Paradise Valley, Paradise Valley.

Go to Facebook: Tour the Town to see these and other photos.

Editor’s note: Ms. Thomasson is a resident of Paradise Valley and is seeking a seat on Paradise Valley Town Council this August