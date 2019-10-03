Thornton: Issues & Experts examine effect of vacation rentals in Scottsdale, TPV

Editor’s note: The article published in the Town of Paradise Valley Independent, Oct. 2, 2019, and the advertisements published in the Scottsdale Independent and Town of Paradise Valley Independent note a charge to the Issues & Experts event. Please note, the event is now free to attend thanks to a sponsorship with Hague Partners Founder/CEO Greg Hague who is covering the cost of breakfast for participants. We look forward to seeing you at our Issues & Experts discussion.

I don’t always travel, but when I do — I sometimes use a short-term rental.

Turns out, a whole lot of other folks do the same thing. Due to this exuberance Independent Newsmedia — in collaboration with the Scottsdale Coalition of Today and Tomorrow — is hosting an Issues & Experts series discussion on the ins and outs of short-term rentals.

Terrance Thornton

The event is from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the Turquoise Room at the Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road. Thanks to a sponsorship with Hague Partners Founder/CEO Greg Hague breakfast is now free. Please note, RSVP is still necessary and can be done so at YourValley.net/events.

Specifically, the Issues & Experts installment will offer insights into municipal regulations and perspectives, law enforcement details and the impacts the fledging short-term rental marketplace is having on tranquil neighborhoods of Scottsdale and the Town of Paradise Valley.

The Nov. 6 forum will feature a moderated conversation with:

Town of Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner;

Paradise Valley Police Chief Peter Wingert;

Scottsdale Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield;

Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors President and CEO Rebecca Grossman; and

Hague Partners Founder/CEO Greg Hague.

Each community leader will represent their respective organizational pursuit to both provide an equitable approach to a 21st Century marketplace meanwhile maintaining the tranquility of established neighborhoods.

The creation of Arizona Senate Bill 1350 — and adoption of what some call the ‘AirBnB’ bill — has short-term rental operations sprouting in desirable neighborhoods to the confusion and frustration of private homeowners.

SB 1350, which then-Arizona Senate Majority Whip Debbie Lesko (R-Peoria) sponsored, went into effect at the end of 2016, and restricts local cities and towns from regulating or restricting the use of vacation rentals or short-term rentals within municipal boundaries.

However, in the Town of Paradise Valley — and most recently — the City of Scottsdale, local policymakers have enacted two measures to help manage the growing subset of tourism operations. Furthermore, on the heels of House Bill 2672, Scottsdale City Council recently adopted two new ordinances.

News Editor Melissa Rosequist reports Scottsdale City Council Sept. 24 voted unanimously on two measures aimed at strengthening the municipality’s ability to regulate short-term rentals. Those new ordinances include:



A municipality’s ability to prohibit a short-term rental owner from using the property for non-residential purposes like retail, restaurant, banquet space or other similar use, such as a wedding. Scottsdale is now allowed to require the owner of a short-term rental to provide contact information for someone who is responsible for responding to complaints.

Scottsdale can now easier hold property owners accountable by adopting unruly gathering provisions and imposing fees and fines for infractions to the property owners.

Municipal leaders from both the Town of Paradise Valley and the City of Scottsdale will discuss how state law has impacted local neighborhoods and how solutions for both short-term renters, owners and neighbors are being found.

