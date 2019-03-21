Thomasson: Thank you for your input on Sanctuary Resort

The Sanctuary’s request to add to their Casa III House has generated a great deal of very valuable discussion about the impact of a terrace and additional rooms generating noise from events on the neighborhood.

I have learned a lot over the last month and very much appreciate the honest, thoughtful and passionate feedback many of you have shared publicly and personally. Thank you.

I’ve learned three things that will strongly influence my consideration of this project and future projects I vote on:

Lesson one: Gather resident input even before the Statement of Direction drafting.

This process of the council providing guidance to Planning Commission is unique to Paradise Valley and gives me an early opportunity to hear from you.

Lesson two: “Trust, but verify” our resort/medical center commitments to their neighbors.

Although Sanctuary generally has a good reputation for being a respectful neighbor, on Feb. 28, they allowed a loud party to occur at Casa III and go on for an hour before the Mao family had to call the Paradise Valley Police Department.

Shameful.

Additionally, there was no immediate apology to the Mao family after their complaint.

I will make sure the 4-minute recording of that loud, drunken event, along with our police report, is sent to the Planning Commission when they consider this application.

Lesson three: Sound really travels up and down the mountain. Even normal conversations on residential patios can be heard hundreds of yards away.

While we are all entitled to enjoy our homes and patios, that does not mean we should encourage more activity from resorts, short term rentals, or even private homes that generate noise that disturbs our peace and quite.

Tranquility is one of the reasons so many of us want to keep Paradise Valley, Paradise Valley.

Thank you again to my friends and neighbors for your passionate input. It was genuinely helpful.

As I continue my journey as one of your elected council members, I hope you will keep giving me input and judge me by my final votes on our projects.

You can always reach me at: athomasson@paradisevalley.gov.

Editor’s Note: Anna Thomasson is a member of Paradise Valley Town Council.