Strom: for Lincoln Development be bold and think outside the box

I attended the Town Council meeting last Thursday, Sept. 13 and observed the presentations for the south side of Lincoln from Applewood to the medical center.

The town has a great opportunity to significantly improve the south side, but it takes the applicant, town staff, Planning Commission, and Town Council to be bold and think outside the box. I am a former Planning Commissioner and I know the north side of Lincoln will look great when the Ritz is completed.

The following are thoughts and suggestions beginning with Applewood and heading east.

Applewood Pet Resort — The Pet Resort looks great. Ingress and egress works well. There is no need for the west entrance to have egress for both directions, east and west, on Lincoln. The west entrance should be only one way in since visibility is obstructed by the landscape. The east entrance works well.

Residential homes — It appears there are two residential homes behind the white walls and the representative for the property said she would like them zoned commercial.

The town does not have commercial zoning but does have special-use permit property designation. My suggestion is that the medical center be located here. It should cost less to build here since site preparation is easier. The property would be designated SUP and follow SUP guidelines.

Quail Run Road — Quail Run needs major work to look and feel like the north side entrance to the Ritz. There will be a traffic light here therefore the new location for the medical center can have ingress and egress from Quail Run.

The traffic light will greatly aid egress to both directions on Lincoln and the center median can be uninterrupted from Applewood to here. Quail Run can also have ingress and egress to Smoke Tree Resort. Andaz can easily have access from Lincoln. The street now goes to the Andaz fire entrance.

Quail Run does not need to extend to McDonald.

SmokeTree resort — Smoke Tree resort can be expanded since it would go from Quail Run to AJ’s. West entrance would be off Quail Run. East ingress and egress would be at the east end of the property close to AJ’s. Smoke Tree guests can easily walk to all the restaurants by Lincoln and Scottsdale. The additional land can be used to reduce density and some increase in size.

In summary, I think this is a Win Win for everybody and significantly enhances the town’s Lincoln entrance.