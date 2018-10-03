Snyder: Doubletree Road project in Paradise Valley has my full support

After reading in the Independent about the town meeting discussing the Doubletree Road Capital Improvement Plan, I felt compelled to write you all in support of what is proposed.

My family and I live in Camelback Country Estates Unit 1, basically the SEC of Invergordon and Doubletree. To be frank I was amazed about the amount of people who did not support the CIP.

What I like most about the project is the meandering nature of the road that will be in keeping with the west portion and of which was done very well. Any reasonable person that understands high-end neighborhoods should understand that this is the standard and creates a more unique and special feel when driving on such road.

A mere dead straight road is common and much less attractive than a tree lined drive that creates interest and character. I am also in support of the roundabout and would argue that the roundabout just south has been a vast improvement. To argue with the lady in the article that is not aware of a roundabout that has made significant improvement to a high traffic flow area I would point out Hayden Road by the Harley dealer.

I also believe this would cut down on the traffic from people passing through commuting from one city to another as a shortcut. With the traffic calming effect it will become more efficient to travel on Shea or Scottsdale Roads.

This in itself will cut down on speeding, traffic and provide a much nicer experience for TPV residents while driving and also for those who are impacted most and live on or near this section of road. I figured the CPA quoted would have put this into his formulas.

I would also hope that the meandering street would make it less attractive to the bike traffic that comes from all over the valley to ride on our residential streets. We should not be a playground for the Phoenix metro area road bikers. The want to be pro bike racers who travel in large groups, don’t stay in the bike paths and don’t obey stop signs has got to stop.

These bikers travel with a gang-type mentality of power in numbers and are a real nuisance to people who call TPV home and of course pay to upkeep the roads and community that they like to dominate on the weekends. I can tell you that those who we have spoken with are excited about the finishing of this project.

I would like to encourage each of you to vote confidently to pass the “as planned CIP.” It would be a missed opportunity if this doesn’t go through.

Thank you all for your service and love for our town.

Editor’s note: Mr. Snyder is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley