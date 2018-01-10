Simpson: Paradise Valley single-hauler deal ought to have resident input

Seems to be the hot topic in PV these days. Actually, considering a single provider to pick up our trash is an old recurring topic town council has decided to revisit — with a new twist.
Did anyone know how controversial this topic would be? Certainly Dorothy Smith knew. Many years ago she tried to lead an effort to accomplish just that: a single trash truck going down our streets. Sounded like a simple, sane idea to her. But she found out it was like walking into a buzz saw.
My council back then held meetings to hear resident’s opinions.
Those on Council advocating tended to live in HOAs and thought theirs was the ideal model and wanted the town to follow suit: one time per week plus recycle and save money on roads.
Those opposed reacted loudly: they want the ability to have twice a week and recycle. I agreed.
Many had special arrangements because of where they lived or special circumstances, for more individual treatment than curb service. They wanted the ability to continue to negotiate this service. I agreed. We are a town of Individuals and pride ourselves on choice.
So what’s different now? The council asked the staff to get a bid that included all these provisions. Residents only lose once choice: the name on the truck.
OK, for some people this represents loss of their expression of free enterprise. My answer is this: we are a town.
That means I have responsibilities to consider costs of the infrastructure and impact on my community. There is a reason 90 percent of towns in America have single-carriers for trash. Road maintenance is a primary responsibility and major expense.
So I am willing to consider allowing the town to pool our resources and get the best price for everyone. We all save money, just as HOAs are doing in 20 percent of the Town.
However, this should be a town resident driven decision. How do you feel? if it remains controversial, Perhaps the council needs to put this on the ballot and let the people choose.
Editor’s note: Ms. Simpson is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley and former member of Paradise Valley Town Council