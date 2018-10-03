Shoen: your newspaper supports slow death of legacy Paradise Valley housing stock

Your article on the 2012 Paradise Valley General Plan praises a wide range of PV commercial development and includes Mayor Collin’s statement, “the East Lincoln South Development Area represents the final phase of our very successful resort property redevelopment program.”

This is not the final phase, because PV’s tax model requires unending commercial development to pay for municipal services for the new residents and businesses that were supposedly paying for past development. This cycle is endless.

Paradise Valley has gone from less-than 5 percent homes on less-than 1 acre in 1964 to over 40 percent today. The new majority of homeowners under 1 acre is not far away. To secure tax revenues to pay for these new residents, PV invites new commercial development, who in turn, require they be permitted to build homes under 1 acre.

This snowballing has gone on for 50 years. Earlier this year, I wrote Mayor Collins that this tax model is “toxic.” His written response was, “I don’t disagree.”

Our formerly one-home/1-acre peaceful residential community is committing suicide. And, your paper is celebrating it.

Editor’s note: Mr. Shoen is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley