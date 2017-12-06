Sherf: Paradise Valley is a ‘top community where people want to live’

Quality of life is a subject that receives a lot of attention and conversation in Paradise Valley.
It is a focus of town council and town leadership and it is usually mentioned when you talk with longtime residents or people who have made or are making a decision to move into our town. In conversations residents often say: “it is just a great place to live.”
This fall Paradise Valley received the Voice of The People Award for “Excellence in Foundations of Livability” from The National Research Center, which validates why people choose to live here.
The National Research Center provides research and evaluation products to cities and towns across the country, most notably the National Citizen Survey. The National Citizen Survey is used by more than 350 cities and towns in 44 states and hears directly from residents themselves about areas in which local government is serving its people well — and the areas in which it might need to improve.
This citizen survey is the only such survey endorsed by the international city/county management association. It is meaningful. The survey examines eight foundations of livability as a measurement of the quality of a community: safety, mobility, natural environment, built environment, economy, recreation and wellness, education and enrichment and community engagement.
These facets comprise the foundations of livability, making a community desirable. The process to be considered for an award starts with a nationwide survey that identifies finalists and then the finalists undergo an additional evaluation process.
This Voice of The People Award was presented at the ICMA conference this fall where ICMA touts “winning a Voice of The People Award brings positive publicity and recognition on a national scale, as well as the opportunity to join an elite community of winners sharing best practices and serving as a model for communities around the world.”
When you look at the eight foundations of livability it seems as if they were specifically tailored for Paradise Valley and you can readily check the box excellent on nearly each one of these. We salute those who have worked diligently to assure this high quality of life is maintained and preserved. Our grandchildren will find “home” to be their oasis in Paradise Valley.
Editor’s note: Mr. Sherf is a member of the Paradise Valley Town Council
Editor's Note: Mr. Sherf is a Paradise Valley Town Council member.