Scire: Stripping Paradise Valley trash choices will be costly to residents

The Jan. 25, 2018 council meeting on single hauler trash has created further consternation, indecisiveness, filibustering, and a bogus continuation that all appears to be a strategy for wearing down the peoples’ objection.
Deep-seated liberal council members are trying to force feed us their socialistic monopoly designed to consolidate Paradise Valley homeowners’ financial resources to the benefit of a publicly traded company. All of this is disguised as safer for the community, with less wear and tear on our roads! Nonsense!
A publicly traded company’s first fiduciary is to its stock holders and then to its customers. In this instance, the customer is the Town of Paradise Valley, not its residents. Paradise Valley is not a municipality. Municipalities, by their very definition, run on a neutral nonprofit balance sheet.
Stripping Paradise Valley homeowners of our trash vendor choices would do nothing but increase cost (estimated at 3.5 percent per year for 7-10 years for a total of 36 percent increase). Please note, there are approximately 5,600 homes in Paradise Valley. It is anticipated that the average homeowner would save less than the cost of a big mac initially!
Some homeowners would have higher initial rates depending on pail configuration. Most homes would require two pails for refuse, and one for recycle. If you take the monthly single can rate, you start off with 50 percent less refuse capacity to what most homeowners currently enjoy, i.e., your price goes up!
Moreover, if we allow this council to award this single vendor deal, it will be absent of Paradise Valley homeowners’ input. All Paradise Valley homeowners lose their power and freedom of choice instantly.
There has been no vote, no credible polls taken, with the exception of the poll cited by Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, which stated that current satisfaction amongst PV homeowners was good.
Please note that Republic hired and paid for a pricey PR firm to assist with this process. Astonishingly enough, all tabulated results show overwhelming support for a single hauler system that strips away our freedom of choice and locks us into a 10-year contractual commitment.
I can’t find anyone who was polled.
The vendor selection committee of five was comprised of PV Town Manager Kevin Burke, who doesn’t live or own a house in PV; the PV town clerk Duncan Miller, a Queen Creek resident; a Fountain Hills resident, and one resident of PV, Jeff Andrews.
Could that be the same Jeff Andrews who is or was the regional vice president of Republic Services? Well, that’s certainly fair and balanced. Anyone see a huge conflict of interest here?
All we are asking for is a vote, formal or informal, just legitimate and honest. If a majority is for or against, let the results speak for themselves.
Please note, amongst our seven council members, the current tally is four against and three supporting the measure. Mr. Stanton waffled after a 4-3 vote against moving forward forcing some motion to continue. Someone needs to tell this guy you can’t have it both ways …. unless you’re running for mayor.
Fellow homeowners, this decision, if implemented, consolidates our money (PV homeowners) into a 7-10-year services contract and allows the town to leverage a deal benefiting a single publicly traded company worth in excess of $25 million dollars. If this plan goes into effect, it’ll liken itself to Obamacare except this is Obama Trash.
You can keep your hauler if you like your hauler? Hogwash! All we ask is for the truth. Do your homework. If you’re wondering how this might end up, how does that $69.58/month to flush your toilet grab ya?
How about the ridiculous household square footage disparity on our fire coverage? If single vendor monopolies were good anywhere for anything and for anybody, at anytime, let’s review the success, short list, right?
Lastly, if overall safety along with reduced traffic congestion and wear and tear on our roads was the real objective, dangerous CNG garbage trucks are the last thing we want or need in Paradise Valley.
If enacted, the most troubling component is the complacency and lack of remedy options we get with one vendor. If this was such a great idea, why not choose at least two vendors so we protect ourselves with some redundancy and contingency plans? Republic claims the ability to service the entire Town of Paradise Valley with three trucks! Please note they currently share the Paradise Valley market with four other haulers, but use four trucks to fulfill their smaller market share!
See: www.consumeraffairs.com/homeowners/republic-services-waste-management.html. How interesting that a lion’s share of complaints revolve around customer bases whereby Republic enjoys a monopoly!
Ask yourself folks:
- Can you opt out?
- Will a lien be placed on my property if I don’t subscribe?
- Can I rent a construction dumpster from an alternative vendor?
- Why are PV resorts and commercial facilities exempt?
If this single vendor trash proposal was so terrific, why is the council trying to ram it down our throats absent of our input?
Editor’s Note: Tony Scire is a Paradise Valley homeowner.