Rosequist: Independent newsroom offers alternative delivery methods as newspaper growth ensues

It’s no secret that the Town of Paradise Valley is unique, and we see that moniker reflected within the newsroom, as well.

Melissa Rosequist

For nearly 40 years, the Paradise Valley Independent has been in publication — in large part due to the loyalty of its readership.

The news landscape has evolved rapidly in the 21st Century, and we are striving to offer the best methods to receiving local journalism for our readers.

But one thing remains: your local journalism is delivered directly to you for free.

While some news conglomerate executives believe newspapers are completely dead, we are seeing the opposite for the Paradise Valley Independent.

The staff at the Independent takes finding and delivering the right news to our readers very seriously.

The weekly newspaper is mailed to 8,600 homes in town; and in the past year or so, we have launched a secondary method to receiving the town news.

Every Thursday morning, a digital newsletter goes out to patrons of local journalism with the week’s top news. This newsletter is comprised of the same lead stories you’ll see in your mailed print edition of the newspaper, with other stories about local business, the accolades of Paradise Valley residents and police and crime.

In addition, our Facebook page, simply titled Town of Paradise Valley Independent, shares our news stories in real-time as soon as they’re published to our website.

Through these three delivery methods, we are striving to find a system for all Paradise Valley residents to get their local news, because we know one size does not fit all.

Our printed edition of the newspaper will always remain special and important to the town residents, but that doesn’t mean we should rest on our laurels.

I encourage the Paradise Valley Independent readers to seek out the method of news delivery that best fits your needs — I can guarantee the same important news will be featured regardless if you enjoy the old school print product or like to scroll through the news on your cell phone or device.

Find us at ParadiseValleyIndependent.com or Facebook.com/TownofParadiseValleyIndependent. To email us your thoughts, opinions, photos or news items email PValleyNews@newszap.com.

News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be reached by e-mail at mrosequist@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Mrosequist_