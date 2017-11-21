Post: Montelucia noise issues confound me, neighbors

“It’s a corporate function. The music will stop at 9:30,”is not the kind of answer town residents should get from the police department when they make a noise complaint about loud music from the Omni Montelucia outside party venues.
Had the same sounds been coming from one of the homes in our neighborhood that abuts the hotel, the same police office would likely be telling us to turn in down immediately, “you’re disturbing the neighbors.”
The same can be said for hotel management that turns a “deaf ear” to neighbors who complain about the excessively loud noise coming from the outdoor gathering venues at the rear of the property. Several of us in the neighborhood have repeatedly called the hotel but never are transferred past the front desk unless it is to leave a message on the front desk manager’s voicemail.
If you know that you have a problem with noise and choose to do nothing about it that is much worse than not knowing and being surprised when an otherwise minor problem could be solved by better communications. Montelucia management clearly acts as though it has a right to make noise when it is in furtherance of “corporate events” on its property rather than the right to peace and quiet of its neighbors.
All of us in the area surrounding the hotel want to see it be successful and recognize that occasionally outdoor gatherings are a necessary aspect of running a successful destination venue. The recent Google event when loud music was announced in advance is a good example. We all understood and “sucked it up” until the Saturday night 10:30 finish time was reached. But, if you have a similar event, on a weekday, in a neighbor where young children live immediately behind the bandstand, is totally inexcusable and the height of corporate arrogance and disrespect for both the town and us, it’s neighbors.
Since hotel management seems to lack self control or respectful communications, the town needs to establish an official permitting process when outdoor events with loud music are to take place at TPV hotels.
If local hotel management lacks common courtesy or common sense then maybe something that requires them to obtain neighborhood approval in advance is necessary to get their attention and adherence to some sense of civic responsibility.
The busy hotel season is fast approaching and we just do not want to have constant issues with the hotel and its way of doing business. Town leadership must take steps to stop this problem from getting worse. We want hotel guests to enjoy their visits to TPV, we want the hotel to be successful but not at the expense of residents in the neighborhoods surrounding it.
Maybe we need the old time, taking them behind the woodshed, for a quite talk with TPV leadership — mayor, police chief and town attorney — to get their attention. This is a great community but it needs to be respectful of all of us, not just corporate interests.
Editor’s note: Mr. Post is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley