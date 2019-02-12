Pace: Adventure at the Paradise Valley Public Safety Fair

Rock climbing walls, helicopter, fire trucks, police training simulator, and the challenge of kids serving as a special agent to obtain clues and solve a crime all occur during the Paradise Valley Public Safety Fair on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police station, 6433 E. Lincoln Dr.

You and your family will not want to miss this interactive and fun event.

Besides all the great vehicles and hands-on opportunities to observe police working with K-9s, learn about a roll-over simulator, and enjoy the Spider-Man combo, petting zoo and clown artist, and there is a brand new special agent game for kids and grand kids.

The Paradise Valley Police Department created a mission for kids to solve involving an elderly female who was admitted to the hospital, who had been walking with her dog and she lost her wallet. There will be many stations for kids to visit to identify clues, use critical thinking skills, and to eventually solve the mission while learning about how various public safety agencies and programs provided services to the incident.

The special agent game will teach skills and educate about services that are available in the community.

Meet first responders and ask all the questions you wanted to know about their jobs. They enjoy questions and teaching the next generations about their experiences.

Enjoy the obstacle course, the bungee run, wave dancer, and even a toddler zone.

For more information, go to paradisevalleyaz.gov/publicsafetyfair.

Don’t miss the family-centric entertainment and opportunity to network with public safety professionals. We hope to see you there.

Editor’s Note: Julie Pace is Chair of ACOPS and a Paradise Valley Council Member.