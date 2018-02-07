Medicaid buy-in provision could slow the rising tide of ACA premiums

For many in Arizona, health insurance has been anything but affordable.
The Affordable Care Act subsidizes plans for low-income individuals, protects those with pre-existing conditions from being charged more, allows children under the age of 26 to be covered on their parents’ plan, and prohibits lifetime or annual coverage limits by insurers.
However, premiums can be exorbitant for people without group health insurance through employers, for those not currently eligible for Medicaid, and for those who don’t qualify for marketplace subsidies because their income is too high.
Allowing individuals to purchase insurance through our existing Medicaid program could provide relief for the many Arizonans lost in the insurance desert without affordable coverage options — and at no cost to the state. Arizona’s Medicaid program, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, is cost efficient and performs as well or better than other states in most population health outcomes.
Rep. Kelli Butler recently introduced House Bill 2443 (Medicaid Buy-In) to help people trapped in the land of high premiums because they don’t qualify for tax credits in the ACA Marketplace. The idea is simple — it will allow people to buy their own health insurance through AHCCCS. This is a uniquely Arizona innovation.
HB2443 was developed with direct input from health system experts. Rep. Butler represents District 28 at the Arizona Legislature.
The plan is responsibly targeted to individuals earning more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level — $100,000 for a family of four — especially small business owners and sole proprietors. It will allow them to use their own money, without government financial assistance, to access a more affordable insurance option. This will provide needed competition and additional choice in the existing individual marketplace.
The plan would also remove disincentives for people working harder and earning more. Without an affordable option, people earning slightly below the 400 percent federal poverty level threshold may not seek additional income if it will cause them to lose their insurance subsidy.
It would also allow those losing Medicaid coverage due to work or other state eligibility requirements to maintain coverage by paying for the costs themselves.
This proposal is an innovative state-level solution that leverages the cost efficient, high quality healthcare infrastructure we’ve already built through Arizona’s AHCCCS program. Our tax dollars create and maintain the AHCCCS networks and administration channeled through health insurance vendors. Why shouldn’t more of us be able to use the system too?
With the introduction of HB2443, the Medicaid Buy-In proposal, we have an opportunity to implement a pragmatic, non-partisan solution that will bring relief to hardworking Arizona individuals and families.
Editor’s note: Dr. Derksen is the director of the Arizona Center for Rural Health at the University of Arizona College of Public Health. Mr. Humble is the executive director for the Arizona Public Health Association and former Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.