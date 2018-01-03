McRae: single-hauler trash service makes sense in Paradise Valley

We live in one of the most beautiful places in America. And, now town staff and some on the Paradise Valley Town Council are proposing we make it even better by reforming the fairly, chaotic way garbage disposal works in our town.
As I understand it, everyone’s rates will go down or stay the same; noisy garbage truck traffic gets reduced by 70 percent; and our environment gets helped by going to all natural gas vehicles rather than the diesel belching, road wrecking vehicles now in use.
Aren’t these great improvements for “the best small town in America” as Mayor Collins likes to call our community?
Apparently, some don’t think so.
I recently received a mailer from an anonymous opposition group that I have since learned is a company that wants to maintain its role in the current, unfortunate system rather than step forward and improve the situation in Paradise Valley.
Well, I’ve done my homework, as I must do as a publisher of a well-known magazine.
Here are the facts:
- The new system with Republic Services, competitively selected by town staff, will result in price reductions of $4.40 per month for the average customer in Paradise Valley. Some will see reductions of 50 percent or more.
- A 70 percent reduction in heavy vehicle traffic, which means less noise early in the morning, and fewer accidents with garbage trucks throughout the day.
- Lower taxpayer costs for road maintenance, a savings of up to $250,000 per town staff.
- Less pollution with natural gas trucks being the only ones allowed to serve Paradise Valley.
- Improved community appearance with uniform containers and fewer pick-up days.
- Additional services such as Christmas tree collection, household hazardous waste and shredding events.
- Known pricing for seven years with only a 3.5 percent annual increase.
Some 90 percent of communities in America use a system like this, but some on the town council want to hold Paradise Valley out as the community that gets more cost, more noise and more pollution?
Every person running for town council always talks about preserving our quality of life. Here’s their chance. Will they stand on the side of the taxpayer and saving us money? Or will they stand with the special interests that want to maintain the status quo at all costs because they make so much more money at our expense?
Will they stand on the side of our beloved environment or continue to side with the polluters and noise makers?
Will they stand up as leaders and finally resolve this issue for the betterment of Paradise Valley, as so many other towns and cities have done? Or will they once again roll the rock partly the way to the summit only to lose their will as a well-connected business in town upends what the great silent majority want?
Our town council usually does the right thing. I hope they will again in this case, as the merits of the case are so obvious.
Editor’s note: Ms. McRae is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley and publisher of Trends Magazine