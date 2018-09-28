Lieberman: we need to elect leaders who will work together to get something done

This city made me who I am. Growing up here, it didn’t matter who your family was or what part of town you lived in. All that mattered was how you acted.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but our politicians down at the state house were demonstrating that same attitude. Democrats and Republicans worked together for the good of the state. During that time, on most Sunday mornings, Burton Barr, the Republican Majority Leader in the Arizona House of Representatives, had Bruce Babbitt, the Democratic governor, over to his house for a cup of coffee. Around the kitchen table, they would figure out how they were going to work together to move Arizona forward — and they did.

I was inspired to do my part, too. After graduating from Brophy, I went to Yale and founded Jumpstart out of my college dorm room. I’m proud to say that Jumpstart has now placed 50,000 college students as literacy tutors nationwide. I then founded Acelero Learning, a pioneering early childhood education company that now helps over 40,000 preschoolers get ready for kindergarten every day.

But when I moved home three years ago to raise my family, I was struck by how much the place I loved had changed.

The sunshine and optimism of my childhood had been replaced by divisive leaders trying to get one over on the people of Arizona to advance their own careers. I found myself with the same choice I faced in my college dorm 25 years ago: sit back and do nothing or get involved and do something.

I have a simple idea: Democrats and Republicans should work together for the good of all Arizonans — not narrow special interests. That is why I am running for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 28.

I think Democrats and Republicans should come together to fight for us, instead of fighting each other. And I am ready to get to work doing what I’ve done my whole career: working with others to solve problems for the greater good.

Editor’s note: Mr. Lieberman is a native Arizonan, entrepreneur, and early childhood education expert and candidate for the Arizona State House in LD 28