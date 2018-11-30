Lacy: In response to Mr. Dembow’s account of the Howard Brown tragedy

You call yourself a leader Mr. Dembow, but I find that you lack true leadership, in your letter to the public that asks for a fellow councilman to step down.

A true leader shows strength, compassion, enthusiasm, and vision — and most importantly humility. I have yet to see compassion and humility in you.

You seem to forget or maybe simply not care enough about anyone other than your family and yourself, to pen a letter reminding all Paradise Valley residents of that horrific incident that happened to your daughter, on the anniversary, of the day, a longtime resident lost his life while walking the family dog, and being hit by the car your daughter was driving.

You talk in your letter on Nov. 26th, 2018 about how all the trials are over because there wasn’t enough evidence to even have a trial, but that the Browns’ we’re drumming up falsities against you, your daughter, the town, the Police, etc etc.

I have watched the video over and over about the accident.

I have followed the story for years, and not once, have I ever read or seen, from you as a leader of the town the following: You, admitting your mistakes!

While “estranged” from your daughter as you say, you must have been the first person she called after that “horrific accident that she was in at Horseshoe and Invergordon.”

You arrived on the scene before the Scottsdale Police Department arrived, and then, you had the audacity to answer questions about the accident for your daughter.

Were you driving the car that hit Mr. Brown?

You must have called on your sons to clear Paige’s car of any materials, while you continued answering questions for your daughter, and then drove her from the scene of the accident. All this before the investigating officers of the Scottsdale Police Department had a chance to speak to your daughter.

And then, You lawyered up your “estranged daughter” instead of just letting her answer the questions from the investigating officers.

You as a leader, should have stepped down right at that moment, from the Town Council.

What a huge distraction this has been to your fellow council members, the town, the police department, a police officer who took early retirement, and all of the residents of the town with these legal issues, which wouldn’t have involved you, had you not put yourself in the middle of the accident scene.

If Paige was an adult as you say, she should have made herself available for answering the investigators questions from that first day, without you getting involved. As a leader, you need to admit your mistakes, accept ambiguity, engage in self-reflection, stay humble, and know when to say goodbye.

Instead, you say you are a leader, but really you just want to control everything. You wanted to control what happened to Paige, when she was distracted and ran over Mr. Brown, instead of slowing down to let him finish exiting the 12-inches he needed to get out of the roadway.

If she truly could not avoid him, then she wasn’t paying attention, because she skidded to a stop 25 feet from Mr. Brown who lay dying in the curb lane, just steps from his house.

You blame the Browns’ for your distraught “estranged daughter,” on the anniversary of the death of Mr Brown, three years ago.

How cruel can you be Mr. Dembow? Where is your humility and compassion as a leader?

Maybe you need to truly spend some time away from your leadership position and engage in self-reflection. Start by writing a heartfelt letter to the Brown family and the Town of Paradise Valley, the police and the residents on what you could have handled better and what all these lawsuits and trials have taught you about this “horrific incident that happened to your daughter.”

A true leader learns from his actions. There is always room for improvement.

As a leader, Mr. Dembow, you have to accept the fact that your daughter is the cause, of the death of Mr. Brown. She very easily could have slowed down, stopped, and maybe even waved Mr. Brown to finish crossing the road, mere steps away from his home.

You could have let your daughter answer the questions to the best of her ability, when the investigating officers came to your home to talk to her.

If you would have stayed out of the scene entirely, all of this legal wrangling, civil trials, would never even involve the Town of Paradise Valley, the police department, and all of that taxpayer money that was spent trying to protect everyone that got involved in your “daughters horrific accident.”

Lastly, in that heartfelt letter to the residents of beautiful Paradise Valley, you sir, could step down as a councilman, by admitting that you just don’t have it in you to be a compassionate, fair, unbiased and humble leader of this community.

Editor’s note: Ms. Lacy is a Phoenix resident and friend of the Brown family