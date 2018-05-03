Kilpatrick: Doubletree Ranch Road deserves resident scrutiny

I attended the April 25 public meeting on the planned beautification of Doubletree Ranch Road.
After listening to the presentation and comments by the residents, it is obvious to me there are a number of issues that deserve further research and additional input by the town residents. For example, the expensive project does not address the problems of flooding, lack of right-turn lane at eastbound Doubletree and Scottsdale roads and the planned removal of the right-turn bay at southbound Invergordon at Doubletree.
That turn bay added several years ago solved a chronic backup problem.
I am concerned this project appears to be on a fast-track and starting in the near future without addressing much more important goals or proper vetting by town residents. It seems as if it is already a done-deal and the public meeting — scheduled when many Town residents have already left for the summer — was merely a last-minute formality before getting bids and starting the project in October.
One of the most glaring issues is that construction is slated to occur during our busiest time of the year, which is winter. The reason given for not doing it during the summer is so the project can fit within the arbitrary dates of the town fiscal year. I can’t think of a worse reason to schedule a major disruptive road project during a busier time of year.
I urge the town council to:
- Reschedule this project to 2019 and between the months of April – October.
- Change the scope of the project to address much more important issues than merely beautification.
- Get a lot more input from residents.
Editor’s note: Dr. Kilpatrick is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley