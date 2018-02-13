Guardado: thanks for the consideration of Republic Services

Despite not being able to agree to all of the contractual terms laid out by the Paradise Valley Town Council, our company wanted to express our gratitude to your readers for the opportunity to explore contemplated changes to the town’s recycling and waste collection system.
While we understand the town’s approach, we ultimately could not agree to something that did not make business sense for us. We’re sure many readers can understand and appreciate this perspective, as many of them have undoubtedly had successful business careers.
That being said, we were gratified to have been selected as the top bidder through the RFP process. In recent months, we have certainly learned of the community’s passion for and against the notion of single-hauler. As always, we negotiated in good faith, ethically and with creative solutions top of mind for the particular needs and desires of Paradise Valley.
We sincerely respect all the opinions that have been expressed, by councilmembers and by the public. We are honored to serve this community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the “best small town in America.”
So thank you again, sincerely, for the chance to be a part of the process and contribute to the discussion.
Editor’s note: Mr. Guardado is the Republic Services General Manager of Phoenix South