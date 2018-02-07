Dembow: get out there and have the Paradise Valley resort experience!

I penned an article for the 50th Anniversary of the Town of Paradise Valley. I highlighted our local resort community. The amount of changes in the past six years is nothing short of epic!
I wondered if our community was aware of all the wonderful places they can go in their town. Give your local community your dollars since you can’t do better than what we have in Paradise Valley!
Here’s a list of amenities that are world class and are part of our community:
ANdAZ Resort & Spa – Entrance off Scottsdale Road on Rose Lane — 6114 N Scottsdale Road — 480-368-1234
- Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen
- Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary
- ANdAZ Salon: Local artists and entertainment
- Artist in Residence Program: Cattle Track artists conduct pottery classes, art instruction, photography demonstrations and musical performances
Doubletree Resort by Hilton — 5401 N. Scottsdale Road — 480-315-2001
- Asadero Cocina + Cantina
- Made Market – Grab & Go snacks and small meals and Starbuck’s coffee
- Azure Pool Bar
- Turquesa Pool Bar with private cabanas
Hermosa Inn — 5532 Palo Cristi Drive — 602-955-8614
- LON’s
- Last Drop Lounge
- Artist demonstrations, cooking classes, wine dinner and more
JW Marriott Camelback Inn — 5402 E. Lincoln Drive — 480-948-1700:
- Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar 1936 (Happy Hour 4:00 – 7:00 PM)
- Rita’s Kitchen & R Bar (Happy Hour 3:00 – 6:00 PM) Live music with a view of Mummy Mountain
- Sprout’s at the Spa
- The Spa
- Tennis
- Starbucks (Leave your car in the front, while you run in for your coffee or tea, in the morning, the valet doesn’t mind)
- Camelback Golf Club 7847 N Mockingbird Ln. – 2 courses Ambiente and Padre
- Acacia Restaurant (Happy Hour 3:00 – 6:00 PM
Mountain Shadows — 5445 E. Lincoln Dive — 480-624-5499
- Hearth 61’ Live Music
- Rusty’s
- Sunset Champagne Toast & Sabering Fridays at 6 pm / The living Room of Hearth’61
- Free Flow Nights/Yoga Series Bespoke Yoga
- Art Opening Reception
- Golf – The Short Course schedule tee time online or at 480-624-5432. Offering many specials including food and drink with the golf.
Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa — 4949 E. Lincoln Drive — 480-627-3200
- Prado & Mbar
- Tapas bar at Prado
- Taqueria Centro
- CRAVE CAFE – Peets Coffee & Tea, fresh fruit smoothies, as well as house-made gelato.
- JOYA SPA
- Yappy Hour monthly | 5 – 7 pm | Crave Café – Bring your four-legged loved ones to Crave Café and enjoy a glass of wine.
- JOYA SALON
- Resort Lifestyle Membership: With the membership, locals can access main pools and resort-wide venues; receive discounts on room rates, cabana rentals, spa and salon services, food, beverages and retail; and get exclusive invitations to resort entertainment, activities and more.
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa — 5700 E. McDonald Drive — 480-948-2100
- • Elements gourmet dining with celebrity chef Beau MacMillian
- • Jade bar – weekly live music and entertainment
- • Spa at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain
The Scottsdale Plaza Resort – 7200 N. Scottsdale Road – 480-948-5000
- Salon & Day Spa
- JDs Lounge – a Sports bar serving complimentary popcorn and featuring live music on the weekend.
- Garden Court – breakfast café- with great buffets on the weekend.
- Plaza Pampered Club- for $75 per month- a member will receive access to all of our pools, tennis courts, putting green, Fitness center and classes, a 50 min massage, facial or body treatment per month, 20 % off all food and beverages and a 2 night stay per year in one of our Suites. Plus signing privileges- so you just receive a bill each month.
Smoketree Resort & Bungalows — 7101 E. Lincoln Dr.ive — 480-948-7660
The Smoketree Resort & Bungalows is a true desert oasis. Five lush acres are home to 26 recently remodeled suites and bungalows. These individual private retreats offer luxury accommodations with all the modern amenities. Enjoy a workout or relax poolside in the manicured gardens. Quaint and quiet!
The Ritz-Carlton is coming! I spoke with, Jerry Ayoub who has invested heavily in our community and is bringing us the Ritz-Carlton, and he says our community is about to add another wonderful experience to what we have already. You will be hearing about this soon!
We have many places to celebrate — whether it is for you and your family, your business, or our town — the local hotels and resorts offer it all. Take advantage of the neighborhood venues! It supports those that support our community and you can have a blast close to home at the same time.
We not only have the moniker of “Paradise Valley,” we live in paradise.
Editor’s note: Mr. Dembow is a member of Paradise Valley Town Council serves as a member of the historical committee