Cummiskey: The new Paradise Valley Public Safety Foundation is open for business

Mike Cummiskey

For years, the Town of Paradise Valley has been wanting to establish an independent 501(c)3 to facilitate gifts that residents have made to enhance public safety in Paradise Valley.

The foundation is now a reality, and we’re able to accept tax-deductible donations by check, or credit cards on-line, at pvpublicsafetyfoundation.org.

Aligned with the town

Although the foundation operates independently of the Town, there is close alignment between the two in terms of supporting public safety.

The new non-profit exists for supplemental funding of public safety beyond the amounts already provided by the Town. The charitable funds are held completely separately by the foundation, and grant requests from the police department, or public-private partnerships, will be reviewed, approved, and issued by the foundation board.

Because the future public safety needs of the town may extend beyond police services, we named this a “public safety foundation”, rather than a police foundation.

Please keep in mind this is the ONLY independent 501(c)3 charitable organization supporting police services and public safety in Paradise Valley.

How can you help us?

A lot has been accomplished in the last 12 months, and now is the time to add a few community leaders for active positions on our board.

The board is made up of volunteers who are responsible for growing and operating the foundation. We intend to maintain the highest levels of governance and integrity.

Those experienced with non-profits, organized fundraising or a strong desire to support our cause, please contact us.

A separate committee devoted to fundraising will have a fun and exciting challenge, especially in the first couple of years while we gain momentum. How great will it be for some of you to access and engage the amazing amenities and resources in our town for a charitable cause that benefits our local community?

If you’re a resident who loves the town, help us accomplish our mission of “making Paradise Valley one of the most exceptional, and safest, communities in which to live, work and visit.”

If you have successfully chaired or co-chaired events in the past, we would like to hear from you.

Chief Peter Wingert is putting together a wish list for the police department and public safety employees for items such as equipment, training, support services, facilities and technologies that would go beyond the scope of the funding the town already provides.

In the not too distant future, we will share these goals on our website, so check it periodically for updates.

Residents — please add to the wish list. We are just getting started and have no budget at this point, so we’re asking you to contribute your ideas about enhancing our existing police and public services in the town.

Fundraising will be easier when we have some specific goals that we can share with the community and solicit their support in making tax-deductible contributions.

Please go to pvpublicsafetyfoundation.org to learn more about:

The origin of the foundation;

Comments from the Mayor, Jerry Bien-Willner, about the foundation;

Comments from Police Chief Peter Wingert, about the foundation;

Volunteering to support the foundation; and

How to make a tax-deductible donation.

Editor’s Note: Mike Cummiskey is a town resident, member of the ACOPS Committee, and President of the Paradise Valley Public Safety Foundation, Inc. He can be reached via email at mike@pvpublicsafetyfoundation.org or through the Foundation website, pvpublicsafetyfoundation.org.