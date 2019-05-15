Cook: Thank you Paradise Valley, neighbors

On the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jackrabbit sits the Paradise Valley Medical Plaza.

Bill Cook

There, numerous doctors including many who reside in the Town of Paradise Valley provide services. The import of them was compellingly shared in a recent letter to the Independent by town resident Jim Anton whose doctor helped him with injuries suffered from a car accident.

Due to the success of the medical complex and the many Paradise Valley residents and others who use them, we sought a modest, 17% expansion with a new building of less than 10,000 square feet.

The Paradise Valley Planning Commission liked what we proposed and passed our plans unanimously. But then numerous neighbors began to mobilize against them.

Candidly, it surprised us. But as we are neighbors it was an opportunity to re-engage about the best path forward for the best possible future for both of us.

Over two months we met frequently, exchanging ideas. We are grateful that in early April, Councilwoman Julie Pace, a former resident of the neighborhood, took her time to facilitate an important dialogue between us.

The result last week is something I think all of us can take pride in. The Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved our plans, albeit with numerous stipulations and improvements since the Planning Commission first did.

It was not easy getting to this place but I honestly believe that through the good faith and hard work of all, the future Paradise Valley Medical Plaza will not just be better for us, but for neighbors too because of the compromises negotiated.

That’s why I want to say thank you to the Paradise Valley Town Council, Planning Commission and Town Staff, but most of all to our neighbors.

At the Paradise Valley Medical Plaza we treat many patients. But it was the patience and passion of neighbors that ultimately led to our case potentially being a future standard bearer for how to work together for each other’s good.

Editor’s Note: Bill Cook is senior vice president of Plaza Companies, who oversees the Paradise Valley Medical Center.