Collins: Paradise Valley in good hands under guise of Mr. Dalke

After interviewing and considering several candidates for the position, this past Wednesday Paradise Valley Town Council and I made the decision to appoint Mr. Brian Dalke as interim town manager.

Mr. Dalke will replace outgoing Town Manager Kevin Burke who is leaving us this month for a professional opportunity across the Valley.

Brian is expected to begin work the week of Aug. 6 in order to transition with Kevin before he officially takes over as interim town manager on Sunday Aug. 12. Brian is expected to fill this position until there is a permanent replacement as the town manager.

Recruitment and selection of our next town manager is expected to occur by the end of this year. Brian is a well-prepared candidate and a consummate professional. He has vast experience in business and economic development, financial analysis, and in leading municipalities.

Brian is coming to the town after serving 23 years with the city of Goodyear, serving the last six years as its city manager. Brian has a bachelors in Business Administration from Ottawa University, and a master of business administration from Amberton University. He is also a certified economic developer and a graduate of the economic development institute.

Brian is actively engaged with the Arizona City/County Management Association, the International City/County Management Association, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Arizona Association for Economic Development, and the Urban Land Institute.

With the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley Resort coming out of the ground and the Smoketree Resort in the planning stages, Brian’s significant expertise and professionalism in municipal development services will be an asset to the organization.

His demonstrated organizational leadership capabilities will also ensure that residents of the town will continue to receive outstanding customer support and service during this transition period.

If the quality of candidates for this interim position was any indication of the quality of candidates we may see during the recruitment of the next full-time replacement, the town will be in good hands moving forward.

Thank you all very much for your patience throughout this process. The council and I remain dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful transition in the office of town manager.

Editor’s note: Mr. Collins is mayor of the Town of Paradise Valley