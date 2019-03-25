Brown: What is the PV Public Safety Fair teaching children?

Regarding Julie Pace’s PV Public Safety Fair mission, I needed to know if the Paradise Valley Police Department mission for the kids to learn how to solve is based on the Howard Brown violent death from Councilman Paul Dembow’s adult daughter Paige, a few years ago while walking his dog.

It is more than apparent how the police and council like to pretend this didn’t happen and my father wasn’t a human being but I’m very curious if I can help children solve a crime properly how the police deliberately chose not to.

The future of Paradise Valley should be nothing like the present in their strongly seemingly preferential treatment and conspiracy allowing a repeat offender kill a wonderful man 12 inches from exiting a open, straight residential intersection while speeding, highly distracted, potentially under the influence.

Will the children try to figure out why the suspect was never detained, questioned, or tested for any illegal drugs or alcohol, marijuana card, or distraction?

Will the children check to see if the suspect often took self pictures of smoking pot behind the wheel of a driving vehicle?

Will the children know that the suspect was on probation for drugs and an interlock for previous underage DUI?

Will the children know the crime scene was never secured as the victim died in the bike lane?

Will the children know the first officer on scene started by saying “nobody is going to jail” as the victim lie in the bike lane to die and the dog free from the same violent death?

Will the children be able to educate the police that it is clear the driver should have seen up to 100 feet visibility but could not see anything until after she killed someone?

Will the children know the police had the victim’s blood cleaned before calling another department to perform a pretend investigation?

Will the children know Councilman Paul Dembow and family have a different set of laws than the rest of the citizens of Arizona?

Will the children know that speeding kills?

Will the children know that drug or drunk driving kills?

Will the children’s mission be driven by justice and accountability?

Will the children know the councilman was allowed to take the suspect and interfere with a crime scene before investigators arrived?

Will the children know that every life matters and everyone has a right not to be violently killed?

I am happy to help the children as I have a duty to care about my community, which the town and police, as of yet still do not have any duty or accountability to enforce the law.

Editor’s Note: Judith Brown is the daughter of Howard Brown.