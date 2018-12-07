Brown: Dembow actions are unbecoming of an elected leader of Paradise Valley

Mayor Collins, councilmen, and woman my name is Judith Brown. I’m the third daughter of Howard Lee Brown as some of you may know was killed by Councilman Paul Dembow’s daughter while exiting the road by a mere 12 inches walking our little Shih Tzu on a Sunday afternoon three years ago.

Thank you Mr. Dembow for assisting us in educating the public on the anniversary of my father‘s violent death. However your purpose as tasteless and inappropriate as it seems your opinions are yours and your inaccurate facts will be corrected.

It strongly appears you were trying to use your influence yet again for personal benefit.

Firstly, your interference with a crime scene of an adult family member that you spoke on behalf of at the scene and took from a crime scene before investigators arrived was your choice to be involved.

Your supposed transparency has been anything but transparent.

Your outrageous efforts to dim the lights on a life violently taken and privilege to do so is unfathomable. To request the resignation of your peer because you seem to think he’s the only one in this town that knows you and your family is highly ignorant.

For you to request that he resign because he mildly didn’t agree with your set of rules of immunity for your daughter that you knew six or so months before was going to hurt someone or herself as you stated in your conservatory-ship court documents.

It needs to be known to the council that there are thousands to be seen with opinions and demands that are drastically different from yours. The expectation for councilmen and women is to question and correct our chief and officers that chose not to follow standard basic protocol or enforce laws.

I commend Mark Stanton for being the only one on this current board that was concerned about the safety and lawfulness of our community. The police chief even acknowledges that things were handled wrong.

There’s a bigger problem here: My father was violently killed having almost every bone in his body broken at the hands of your daughter while on probation for drugs with an interlock device in her car speeding almost potentially up to 50 miles an hour in a posted 35 MPH residential street having full visibility of at least 200 feet.

Besides this fatality of my precious father being highly avoidable it is you that interfered with special privileges and extreme abuse of power. I think you all have forgotten your job description and purpose for your elected positions.

To be involved or silently support in what seems like the master plan to hide hard facts like my father‘s blood and the suspect in an attempt to destroy any and all evidence before calling Scottsdale (police) to the scene so there would be no accountability is the biggest risk of Paradise Valley in history.

None of you on this council should ever have a different set of laws. You will not get away with assuming you will be above the law. There will be justice for all particularly my wonderful father Howard Brown that was treated by all involved to present day as though he was a meaningless life like roadkill.

His life mattered far more than your unethical opinions and actions. I hope you all choose differently than what the community has learned over the last three years.

Editor’s note: Judith Lee Brown & Snickers Lee Brown are children of Howard Brown