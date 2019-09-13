Bisson: Independent supports local charities

We believe charity begins at home.

Thanks to a generous grant given to us last fall by the Pakis Center for Business Philanthropy, we’ve been able to help nonprofit charities across the Valley with marketing campaigns or news stories to promote their worthy causes. Thus far, we’ve provided double the grants initial value of $40,000 with in-kind advertising donations. (See letters, Page 8).

Charlene Bisson

Community service is the driving force behind Independent Newsmedia. We’re committed to strengthening our communities though quality journalism, civic engagement and supporting local efforts that deserve attention and assistance.

In addition to direct advertising assistance, the Independent sponsors various nonprofit events, provides in-kind promotional assistance and contributes complimentary composition services to numerous charitable events and activities.

Once again, the Independent will support the promotion of the annual Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s month-long initiative: Step Up. Step In. Stop Cancer.

The campaign, which can be found at phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/programs/step-up-stop-cancer/, is engaging businesses and community stakeholders to raise much-needed funds for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at PCH during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The CCBD treats more than 100 patients with cancer each day.

The goal is to raise more than $1 million for children’s cancer research.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are also helping the PCH cause by donating a portion of the Sunday, Sept. 1 game’s proceeds from every ticket sold to this game. Please check the PCH website for the appropriate code to support cancer research. As of press time, it was not available.

There will be pregame activities to recognize amazing children treated at PCH as well as doctors, nurses and team members who care for them.

I hope to see you there.

PCH develops personal treatment plans for their patients, giving them access to the most innovative clinical trials and therapies that will give the child the best chance at survival. According to PCH, the breakthroughs they are making are helping save lives of children locally and on a national level.

As a media partner, Independent Newsmedia will be promoting the campaign through articles, posting on our websites and through social media.

Readers can log onto the above URL, and click on the blue donate button.

Independent created a process that encourages nonprofit organizations to formally request assistance in the form of editorial coverage, in-kind contributions, event sponsorship, volunteer support and more.

A “Charity Begins at Home” Committee, comprised of seven employees, responds to requests with suggestions as to how the Independent can be of assistance. The grant application can be found on YourValley.net. Once on the site, scroll to the bottom and click on the rectangle box. To request assistance or to share upcoming charitable endeavors, email charity@newszap.com.

Please let me know what charities you would like to see us highlight in upcoming digital daily or print editions.