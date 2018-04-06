Bien-Willner: Paradise Valley deserves the best leadership possible for a bright future

When you take a step back and think about it, we are truly privileged to live in a remarkable community.
It’s a place where the incredible beauty of our scenery is matched by an unparalleled quality of life, and where we have found a balance between responsible growth and unique character. Ours is one of the most affluent communities in America, and yet its operations can be funded without a property tax.
Paradise Valley is one-of-a-kind, and the attributes that make it an incredible place to live deserve and need protection. That’s why I have decided to run for mayor in the August 2018 primary election.
By way of background, I grew up in Paradise Valley. I moved away for my education, and then worked on both coasts as a successful professional. I met my soulmate in New York City, where my wife-to-be worked in the corporate world of fashion. My wife (who was raised in California) and I decided to return to P.V. to raise our family — we have never looked back or had a single regret.
I have served on Paradise Valley Town Council since 2014 and served prior to that on the town’s Planning Commission. I have always worked diligently to establish a track record of promoting and protecting Paradise Valley’s unique character and status, building consensus, working to solve key community issues, and responding effectively to resident concerns.
Like most Paradise Valley residents I have spoken with over the years, we chose Paradise Valley because we love our town. I have therefore always been committed to the principle that actions taken by the town’s government should be well-considered, necessary, transparent, geared toward success, and — most importantly — enjoy the support and backing of our residents.
As my second consecutive term as your vice mayor concludes, I’m excited to run for mayor with the goal of ensuring our exceptional quality of life and our community’s wonderful character continue to thrive well into the future.
My top priorities if I am chosen your mayor will be consistent with the vision our community’s leaders have had for decades:
- Maintaining our exceptional quality of life and our traditional, unique residential character in Paradise Valley.
- Ensuring police and fire service is as efficient and effective as possible in keeping us safe.
- Open government and working with people throughout the community to build consensus around key issues.
- Limited, accountable, and transparent government that does not require a property tax to balance budgets and provide quality services.
- Preserving and strengthening our town’s sense of community and unique character.
- Beneficial and strong relationships with our town’s resorts, schools, religious institutions and neighboring communities.
As I have experienced first-hand in my service as a councilman and as your vice mayor, there will be challenges ahead for our community and to our way of life. If privileged to serve as your mayor, I will continue to dedicate my energy, skills, knowledge, and experience to the town and its residents by providing the kind of responsible and determined leadership, vision, and consensus-building I have worked hard to exhibit throughout my past five years of volunteer service on the town council and Planning Commission.
Along with my passion for our town and my civic experience, I will also bring to bear for our residents my valuable professional experience as a lawyer and entrepreneur.
I am honored to have earned the support of those who have worked closest with me, including the past two mayors of Paradise Valley — Michael Collins and Scott LeMarr — as well as many esteemed colleagues from the town council. I have greatly enjoyed working with and learning from them over the past several years. Moving forward, I’m excited about what our town council can accomplish as a successful team working together on behalf of our residents!
I invite any and all Paradise Valley residents to let me know if they have questions, comments, ideas or concerns about the town’s services and its future. For more information on my campaign, feel free to contact me directly at jerry@jerryformayor.com or visit JerryForMayor.com.
Paradise Valley has a rich history and a bright future. I am asking for your continued support so I can keep working to protect our incredible quality of life as mayor.
Editor’s note: Mr. Bien-Willner is vice mayor of the Town of Paradise Valley in the pursuit of the station of mayor this August