Anton: Paradise Valley Medical Plaza helped heal me in my time of need

As a result of a tragic automobile accident, see YouTube (James Anton Distracted Driving), I know what it is like to seek medical solutions from Texas to California.

Without a doubt, my best find was right here in our town at Paradise Valley Medical Plaza. Dr. Terry Maffi and his staff treated my severely scarred face with laser treatments for months on end.

During those frequent visits, I came to know the property quite well, especially the traffic patterns on the west side near residential homes.

While the Scottsdale Road side of the medical center does generate a fair amount of visits, the west side where the proposed addition would be built does not.

As a member of our Planning Commission, we studied this proposed addition and after some minor changes, voted to send this project back to Town Council with our full approval.

Having great medical care close by is not that important — until you’re the one that needs it. Obviously, I am grateful for having Paradise Valley Medical Plaza in our town and am hopeful our Town Council will approve this minor expansion.

Editor’s Note: James Anton is a resident of Paradise Valley and a member of the Planning Commission.