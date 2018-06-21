Anton: I have officially announced my Paradise Valley candidacy

With great pride I, James Anton, announce my candidacy for the Paradise Valley Town Council.

As a 33-year resident and serving as a member of the Paradise Valley Planning Commission, I have obtained even greater respect for our wonderful community and the many volunteers that allow us to maintain the quality of life we all enjoy.

My wife Kim, a volunteer at the Paradise Valley Police Department, and I bought our first home on a 1-acre lot in 1985 where we lived for 19 years.

In 2004, looking for a new adventure, we purchased a hillside home where we lived for nine years prior to my tragic automobile accident. As I was no longer able to navigate the stairs in our hillside home, we sold it and moved into a rental at Mountain Shadows East enjoying a tight-knit gated community while I recuperated.

In 2014 we purchased in our current gated community where I serve on the HOA board and intend to stay for many years.

Having lived in four different PV homes, including 1-acre, hillside, resort and now a gated community in both east and west neighborhoods of our town has been of tremendous value to my work on our Planning Commission and Hillside Building Committee. These experiences have given me an understanding of the needs of all our citizens including those, like myself, with physical challenges.

My career in the design, manufacturing, and sales of residential furniture has taken me to most of the U.S.A. and many places in Europe and Asia. At the end of each trip I always had the honor of returning to our little piece of paradise.

If elected to our town council, you have my commitment to preserve and protect the quality of life we have all come to know and respect in our wonderful community.

