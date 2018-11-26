Anton: A word of thanks, salute to the Town of Paradise Valley

My name is James Anton. Yes, one of your Planning Commissioners, and the one who crashed and burned in 2012 (see “james anton distracted driving” on you tube).

Most recently, you may remember me as the guy that was defeated in his run for our Town Council by his neighbor Paul Dembow.

While losing a close race is a disappointment, I can think of no one I would rather lose to than Paul. When my wife and I moved into our home in 2014, Paul was the first to come over and greet us. Since that day we have come to appreciate a great neighbor, HOA President and dedicated Council Member.

My wife Kim, a PV police volunteer, often says if we ever needed anything, day or night, we can count on Paul.

So today is Thanksgiving and we all take a moment to ask ourselves what are we thankful for. For me, my body is mainly recovered, my wife of 39 years still loves me and I live in the wonderful Town of Paradise Valley with great dedicated leaders and friends, including Ed Winkler, David Sherf and obviously Paul Dembow.

Editor’s note: Mr. Anton is a member of the Paradise Valley Planning Commission