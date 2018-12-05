Andeen: A sentiment of gratitude through service to Paradise Valley

Thank you to the Paradise Valley Police Department & Volunteers! Please consider becoming a Volunteer.

Throughout my tenure as a Paradise Valley Police Department volunteer, I have been very specific with my reason for serving so here is “why” I donated my time and effort as a volunteer.

I can assure you it was not to gain friends, a following or to get the inside scoop of our PVPD.

My “why” for serving was to pay back a gift that was given to me as a child, which was the positive influence of a Paradise Valley Police Department officer and entire department who was comforting and on watch to assist my family and our community.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a volunteer and am proud of the services I was able to give and the value I brought to the overall department. I will be taking a leave of absence as a police volunteer effective immediately to focus on my elected position to serve as a Town Council member starting Jan. 10, 2019.

In my new position of service, I will continue my advocacy for our top-quality police department and our unique community. Additionally, I will continue to serve as board treasurer to the FBI Phoenix Citizens Academy Alumni Association. The FBIPCAAA is sole and separate from the FBI but exists by designation from the FBI and is declared tax exempt as a 501(c)3. I have been treasurer for this worthwhile organization since August 2017.

I will continue my full-time work servicing the automotive industry as a banking professional, an industry I have been passionate about since childhood.

I want to thank the Town of Paradise Valley in believing in my skills and leadership and electing me to serve as a Town Council Member. Having an MBA, a background in accounting & finance and holding a position in the banking industry for 20 years, I look forward to serving on council and assisting where needed.

While running for office this past year, I was very clear about my priorities: Public safety, fiscal responsibility, mountain preservation, responsible development and preserving our town character. I look forward to working with my peers to continue strengthening these important goals.

My father, who served on Paradise Valley Town Council in the 80s, passed at the age of 89 in 2017. It is an honor to follow in his footsteps. His passion for our town, our beautiful one of a kind town character and his love of these mountains will continue. I am excited to continue our family legacy in Paradise Valley.

And, I know he is smiling down on us from above.

I encourage you to reach out and get involved in our community by becoming a PV police volunteer or serving on one of our various committees. Please contact Officer Steven McGhee at smcghee@paradisevalleyaz.gov to learn more about becoming a police volunteer.

Also, please introduce yourself to me when time allows so I can get to know you better. Again, thank you to the community of Paradise Valley for believing in me, my family, my skill set and my leadership.

Editor’s note: Ms Andeen is a Paradise Valley Police volunteer and newly elected town council member