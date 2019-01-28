Xavier students Yeung, Yarwood receive First Team All American Honors

Xavier senior volleyball players Ashley Yeung and Jennelle Yarwood earned First Team All American honors from the Arizona Coaches Association and the Dairy Council of Arizona.

According to a press release, Ashley and Jennelle were instrumental in Xavier’s successful defense of its State Championship title this season.

Xavier College Preparatory, 4710 North Fifth Street, which is located in north central Phoenix, maintains its “record of academic excellence, innovation, leadership development, athletics, and community service,” the release said of the three-time National Blue Ribbon School and three-time winner of the H.A. Hendrickson Award from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

