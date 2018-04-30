Xavier students, faculty, families travel globally with school’s international program

Fifty-two Xavier College Preparatory students along with family and faculty members recently traveled to Lourdes, France for an Easter pilgrimage that the all-female high school introduced 18 years ago.
Xavier launched an International Studies Program six years ago to expand its Lourdes sojourn and to provide its students and faculty members with additional global religious, educational, cultural, and service opportunities, according to a press release.
Since then, nearly 600 of the school’s young women and their faculty chaperones have traveled globally to Ecuador, France, Ireland, Germany, Nicaragua, Poland, the “Holy Land,” and the U.S./Mexico border town of Nogales, the release noted.
Earlier in the school year, 21 students from Xavier and the Rhein-Maas-Gymnasium school in Aachen, Germany, crossed the Atlantic Ocean with their faculty chaperones to participate in Xavier’s annual exchange program that welcomed German students to Arizona in October and sent Xavier students to Germany in February.
This summer, nearly 100 more Xavier students and faculty members will travel internationally with the school’s program, the release added.