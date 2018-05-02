Xavier College Preparatory students are honored for award-winning artwork

Six Xavier College Preparatory students were honored for their artwork at the Annual Congressional District 9 High School Art Exhibit and Competition awards reception.
According to a press release, the following students were honored on April 28 at the Art Institute of Phoenix where the event was held:
- Junior Fiona Pan placed first in the “Mixed Media” category;
- Sophomore Caroline (Grae) Fischer placed first in the “Print” category;
- Sophomore Camille Alvarez placed second in the “Drawing” category;
- Senior Caroline Liddy placed third in the “Painting” category;
- Senior Jessica Roy placed third in the “Drawing” category;
- Senior Savana Olivas placed third in the “Mixed Media” category
All winners received monetary gift certificates, the release noted. Miss Pan was also awarded “Third Best In Show” honors and received a $2,500 scholarship to the Art Institute of Phoenix.
In other Xavier news, the school hosted its annual Art Feast on April 26 for parents, families, and friends to showcase its students’ achievements in art, theatre, music, and dance, the release added.