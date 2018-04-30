WWE’s Bella Twins opens first pop-up shop at Desert Ridge Marketplace, empowers women

WWE’s Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki Bella, will open their first pop-up shop for Birdiebee, which is their signature line of apparel, intimates, activewear and accessories on Thursday, May 3 at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix.
The Birdiebee pop-up shop will be located in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace near Dave & Buster’s and The District Stage, according to a press release, noting that it will be open through May.
The release said Brie and Nikki want to share their story to inspire young women to be independent and strong. The Birdiebee brand is focused on empowering women by promoting beauty that “starts from within and has allowed them to live true powerful lives in mind, body and spirit.”
The brand mirrors their passion for life, women’s health and wellness while celebrating their unique sense of style and individuality, the release added. The brand helps educate and inspire young women to be stronger, more confident, happier and to live their lives on their own terms.