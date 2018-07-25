Wolfson Integrative Cardiology adds Dr. Keith Smigiel to its practice

Wolfson Integrative Cardiology adds Dr. Keith Smigiel, a board-certified chiropractor, acupuncturist and family nurse practitioner.

He has more than 23-years experience in integrative and holistic care, according to a press release, noting his extensive knowledge in stem cell therapy, functional medicine, spinal analysis and nutrition.

Dr. Smigiel has a degree from Life University and is a member of the Arizona Chiropractic Society, the release added.

“Dr. Keith is an expert at regenerative medicine, health and wellness. He has been under my supervision and is very skilled in nutrition, lifestyle, advanced testing and evidence-based supplements,” Wolfson Integrative Cardiology lead doctor and owner Jack Wolfson.

Dr. Smigiel gives seminars on orthopedic issues, stem cell, non-drug pain management and non-surgical erectile dysfunction. He is also the owner of Scottsdale Center for Regenerative Medicine, the release stated.

“It is a great privilege to work alongside Dr. Wolfson, his dedication to health and wellness is inspiring,” said Dr. Smigiel in a prepared statement.

Wolfson Integrative Cardiology, 10585 N. Tatum Blvd, Suite D-135 in Paradise Valley, provides patients natural heart health care without pills or invasive procedures, emphasizing a focus on the cause and elimination of diseases.