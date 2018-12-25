Winter sessions of Creative Aging classes begin Jan. 14 for 60 and older

Jewish Family & Children’s Service offers a new session of Creative Aging winter classes beginning the week of Jan. 14.

According to a press release, classes are open to adults 60 or older. A national initiative, based on studies showing that older adults live longer and better if involved in the arts, the goal is to understand the “vital relationship between creative expression and quality of life for older adults.”

“According to the US Census Bureau, one in four people in Arizona will be over age 60 by the year 2020,” Janet Arnold Rees, JFCS director of the Creative Aging program, said in a prepared statement. “We need to find innovative ways to keep our older adults actively engaged. Creative Aging is based on an ‘assets approach’ to aging, emphasizing what ‘can’ be done rather than what limitations there might be.”

The program began in January of 2017 and more than 220 older adults from ages 63-94 have participated in classes since.

“We’ve gotten great feedback,” Ms. Rees stated. “Participants appreciate the professionally-run classes, the chance to learn new skills and the time to connect with their contemporaries.”

The program offers the following classes in northeast Phoenix/Scottsdale:

Story Telling: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 15-March 5, an eight-week session at Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Dr. In Paradise Valley and Thursdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 29 at Temple Beth Shalom, taught by Kim Porter, an award-winning playwright and performer.

The Sunshine Singers, a Senior Chorus, meets on Thursday mornings Jan. 17-March 7 at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road in Phoenix. The chorus is led by Dan Kurek with 35 years’ experience teaching music.

The Temple Chai choir director of nine years, Mr. Kurek also teaches a small group Voice class providing individual attention, on Wednesdays, Jan. 16-March 6 at Temple Chai.

Israeli Dance runs Jan. 15-March 5, Tuesdays afternoons at Congregation Beth Israel with classes taught by Nancy Stone, a local dance instructor.

“This kind of dance is great for both mind and body, plus it’s great fun,” Ms. Stone said in a prepared statement.

Partial funding for the classes is provided by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Arizona Commission on the Arts, according to the release. Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a non-profit social service and behavioral health agency serving the greater metropolitan Phoenix area.

To register: jfcsaz.org/creativeaging; contact janet.rees@jfcsaz.org; or call 480-599-7198.

Visit: creativeaging.org for more information.