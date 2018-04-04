Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner announces candidacy for PV mayor

Two-term Paradise Valley Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner has announced his candidacy for mayor of Paradise Valley in the August 2018 primary election.
Mr. Bien-Willner has served on the Paradise Valley Town Council since 2014 and served prior to that on the Town’s Planning Commission, according to a press release.
During this time, Mr. Bien-Willner claims he has established a track record of promoting and protecting Paradise Valley’s unique character and status, building consensus, working to solve key community issues, and responding effectively to resident concerns.
As a member of the Paradise Valley Town Council and Planning Commission, Mr. Bien-Willner says has been a leader in defending Paradise Valley’s unique residential character.
He also has been a key voice on important issues such as public safety, fiscal responsibility, resort and residential development, and governmental transparency and accountability.
“With my Vice Mayoral term concluding, I am excited to run for Mayor with the goal of ensuring our exceptional quality of life and our community’s wonderful character continue to thrive well into the future,” Mr. Bien-Willner said in a prepared statement.
“I will continue to dedicate my energy, skills, knowledge, and experience to the Town and its residents by providing the kind of responsible and determined leadership and consensus-building I have worked hard to exhibit throughout my past five years of volunteer service on the Town Council and Planning Commission. I look forward to working on behalf of our residents – together with our Town Council, as a successful team – to protect the many special characteristics that make our community the best of the best in our residents’ eyes, and to enhance our community whenever possible.”
As part of the announcement of his candidacy, Mr. Bien-Willner also announced a broad spectrum of endorsements from Paradise Valley elected leaders he has worked with while serving on the Paradise Valley Town Council and Planning Commission. They include:
- Current Paradise Valley Mayor Michael Collins
- Former Paradise Valley Mayor Scott LeMarr
- Former Paradise Valley Vice Mayor and current Councilmember David Sherf
- Former Paradise Valley Vice Mayor and current Councilmember Paul Dembow
- Former Paradise Valley Vice Mayor and Councilmember Mary Hamway
- Current Paradise Valley Councilmember Julie Pace
- Current Paradise Valley Councilmember Scott Moore
- Former Paradise Valley Councilmember Pam Kirby
Mr. Bien-Willner was born in Phoenix. His family moved to Paradise Valley when he was 3, after which he attended Scottsdale public schools through high school. In addition to his volunteer service to the town, Mr. Bien-Willner is a practicing attorney and entrepreneur.
In 2012, Mr. Bien-Willner was appointed to serve on the Town of Paradise Valley Planning Commission. In 2014, he was elected to a four-year term on the town council, and continues to serve the town and its residents in that capacity. He has taken a lead role in the consideration of several key issues for the town with respect to its planning, zoning, public safety, infrastructure and services, the press release stated.
Mr. Bien-Willner says he is a proud and happy resident of Paradise Valley together with his wife, Robyn, their two children, and their dog.
For more information visit www.JerryForMayor.com.