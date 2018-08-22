Vantage Mobility International gives accessible van to Ability360

Vantage Mobility International, a manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, has provided an accessible van to Ability360.

VMI, headquartered in Phoenix, recently provided the customized, accessible van to the local non-profit, Ability360, which offers programs to empower people with disabilities, according to a press release.

Ability360 staff will use the VMI van to transport members and enable them to experience the most accessible sports and fitness center in the Phoenix metro area, the release stated.

“Ability360 as an organization does so much for our community and reflects Vantage Mobility International’s values and mission to always remember the challenges our customers face and our desire to improve their independence and access to the greater community,” said Steve Morris, COO of VMI, in a prepared statement. “Donating the use of this VMI van to Ability360 supports our long-standing commitment to this local non-profit that shares our vision.”

VMI and Ability360 share a goal of empowering people with disabilities to achieve independence, the release noted of the more than 20-years that VMI has made vehicles accessible.

Partnering with Ability360 upholds its commitment to serve and support “an underserved but important part of the community,” the release said.

“We’d like to thank VMI for their generosity and ongoing support of Ability360,” said Ability360 President/CEO Phil Pangrazio, in a prepared statement. “The importance of community partnerships and collaborations with businesses like VMI are measured by their impact on empowering individuals with all disabilities to achieve and continue independent lifestyles. That is our mission and VMI is helping us ensure it is achieved through the donation of this van. It will provide much needed transportation for many of our consumers.”

Under the partnership, VMI is providing at no cost a 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium van featuring hand controls donated by Sure Grip; and a Northstar power conversion package specifically designed for drivers and passengers who use wheelchairs.

The black van includes a power door and ramp with remote, hydraulic system to lower the van for easy entry, and removable front seats for flexible seating options; plus more options that allow wide door opening, more headroom, and enough space for a large power wheelchair to maneuver 360-degrees.